Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 20, 2001
Thousands of dollars of donated food, clothing and exercise equipment were delivered to the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston this week by members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts 9831 of Hayden and 889 in Coeur d’Alene.
———
SPALDING — Kevin Potter of Troy High peaked at the right time at a district high school cross-country meet Friday, but the Orofino boys showed enough depth to fend off the Trojans in the team race. Potter upset fellow senior Leonard Randall, of Orofino, to win the boys’ individual title at the District I-II meet for 2A and 1A schools at Spalding Park.
Oct. 20, 1981
COLFAX — Travelers in Whitman County may find themselves traversing rougher roads soon, thanks to cuts in the county’s road department.
———
A Lewiston firm, Craft Wall of Idaho, Inc., has been awarded a $3.85 million contract to build a 76-unit housing project on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation in southern Idaho.