Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 10, 2000
Home Depot, the home improvement mega-store, is looking at sites in Lewiston.
PULLMAN — World-renowned magician David Copperfield is scheduled to perform two shows at Washington State University’s Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum on Dec. 14.
Nov. 10, 1980
The Idaho Beef Council has announced the appointment of Suzanne Scott as executive director. Eric Davis, Bruneau, chairman of the council, made the announcement from the Beef Council Office at Boise.
Area astronomy enthusiasts will be able to watch live transmissions from the Voyager I spacecraft as it approaches Saturn this week.