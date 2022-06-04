Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 4, 2002
MOSCOW — University of Idaho assistant athletic director for media relations Becky Paull has been named the 2002 recipient of the Bob Kenworthy Community Service Award, sponsored annually by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
———
The city of Lewiston doesn’t know what to do with its cache of guns. Capt. Alan Sharp of the Lewiston Police Department recommended to the city council Monday that the firearms in the department’s evidence locker be destroyed. But following discussion at the work session, the council asked for more information about the process of selling the firearms.
June 4, 1982
LUBBOCK, Texas — Handcuffed by a 25-mile-per-hour wind and some good pitching, the Lewis-Clark State College baseball team suffered its first loss at the 1982 NAIA World Series on Thursday, falling to Grand Canyon College of Mesa, Ariz., 3-1.
———
The Lewiston Historic Preservation Commission refused Thursday to support a request that the Erb Hardware Co. be removed from the Lewiston Historic District.