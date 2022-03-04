Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 4, 2002
It appears the Orofino Gun Club is serious about winning the 49th annual Camas Prairie Trapshoot team competition. Orofino was one of five teams to record perfect scores of 75 on Sunday as it remained in first place with 597.77 points after the eighth Sunday of the 10-Sunday competition.
Orvelle Konen, a long-time Tammany farmer, was named Outstanding Farm Citizen by the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce agriculture committee at a banquet Tuesday.
March 4, 1982
The state of Idaho plans to strictly enforce a law requiring voters physically reside in the precinct in which they are registered.
NEW YORK — University of Idaho’s basketball team, ranked sixth in the nation this week by the major wire services, is 17th in one New York City newspaper poll and fourth in another.