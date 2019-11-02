Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 2, 1999
BOISE — Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne’s office recently announced appointments to several state boards and commissions, including Children at Risk Talk Force, Charles E. Kovis of Lewiston, Soil Conservation Commission, Jerry Reid of Craigmont and Idaho Women’s Commission, Cindy Agidius of Moscow.
———
MOSCOW — About 300 fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders from McDonald Elementary School here will participate in a game festival Nov. 12 at the University of Idaho Kibbie Dome.
Nov. 2, 1979
Jack W. Tippett of Clarkston, a Grand Ronde-Joseph Creek cattle rancher, Thursday was elected president of the Lewiston Roundup Association.
———
Lewiston Civic Arts has changed its name to Council of the Arts Inc. so as to avoid confusion with the Lewiston Civic Theatre, John L. Nydegger, the president, said.