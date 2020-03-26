Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 26, 2000
Mac’s Vacs, a vacuum cleaner and sewing machine business that began in a converted garage in Lewiston, is marking its 50th anniversary this year.
MOSCOW — National Geographic photographer and author Gerry Ellis will present a multimedia event Wednesday in the University of Idaho Auditorium.
March 26, 1980
The U.S. Coast Guard no longer plans to modify or replace the Clearwater Memorial Bridge, at least in the immediate future, but the Idaho Legislature has dealt a serious setback to plans to redesign the south approach, officials said Tuesday.
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Washington State senior guard Bryan Rison has been added to the Coaches All-American team scheduled to play the Athletes in Action basketball team here today.