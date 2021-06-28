Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 28, 2001
COTTONWOOD — It's no accident when one lives to be 100 years old. But Sister Philomena Vogler of the Monastery of St. Gertrude, who celebrates her century milestone today, says it is all part of a larger scheme over which she has no control.
———
Lewis-Clark State College at Lewiston is getting a new telephone prefix. Beginning Sunday, all LCSC phone numbers will use the 792 prefix.
June 28, 1981
If you're been holding off on washing your car because of recent inclement weather, wait no longer. Skies will be clear for a while, the National Weather Service predicts.
———
PRINCETON — More than 150 competitors and their horses from throughout Idaho are meeting here this weekend for the Idaho State O-Mok-See finals.