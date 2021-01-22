Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 22, 2001
CHENEY — The University of Idaho’s Angela White set two meet records and met the NCAA provisional qualifying mark in the 55-meter hurdles to highlight action Saturday in the 14th annual Jerry Martin Invitational indoor track and field meet.
———
A new Resource Conservation and Development area has been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for Asotin, Garfield, Columbia and Walla Walla counties.
Jan. 22, 1981
When Lewiston and Clarkston business people fly, it’s most often to Boise, Seattle, Portland, Pocatello or Spokane — in that order. But they also spend a fair amount of time in Twin Falls, the Tri-Cities, San Francisco and Los Angeles, according to a survey of flight schedule needs.
———
PULLMAN — Washington State University will not be able to pick and choose among students applying for admissions next fall if the state imposes an enrollment limit, WSU President Glenn Terrell said Wednesday.