Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 23, 2002
Saying it was too good of an opportunity to pass up, Jason Zoeteman was introduced as the new volleyball coach at Lewis-Clark State College during a media conference Monday.
———
Choosing the city’s new mayor and deciding whether the city swimming pool sinks or swims occupied most of the Clarkston City Council’s time Monday night. Donna Engle was chosen for the top job. Engle provided the swing vote in a 4-3 decision to appoint her to the mayor post.
April 23, 1982
An agreement has been reached between the Lewiston Port Commission and the Lewiston Roundup Association on the method of making the final payment on the old North Lewiston Roundup grounds.
———
MOSCOW — University of Idaho News Bureau Manager Ann Wheelock and UI Assistant Agricultural Editor Marlene Fritz won awards in the 1981 Idaho Press Women communications contest.