Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on
July 15, 2000
The Clarkston Police Department was awarded a $30,000 grant this week to work in partnership with schools and communities to target youth substance abuse and violence.
July 15, 1980
The Lewiston City Council decided Monday night to rebid a project to make City Hall more accessible to the handicapped.
The eight large locust trees along 11th Avenue near the Lewiston High School tennis courts may be gone by fall and replaced by oaks or sugar maples.