May 10, 2002
Lewis-Clark State pitcher Ryan Heitmann on Thursday collected the first of what will likely be a slew of academic honors as he was selected to the Verizon Academic Baseball All-District VIII team.
Jock Pring is battling the Port of Clarkston for permission to deepen Clarkston’s only marina. Silt is such a problem at Hells Canyon Resort just west of Clarkston that a 45-foot-long sailboat recently was unable to enter the marina. It spent the night at a Port of Clarkston dock instead.
May 10, 1982
LAPWAI — Wilfred Scott, of Lapwai, retained his position as chairman of the Nez Perce Tribe Executive Council in elections held during the tribe’s spring general council meeting Saturday.
MOSCOW — Farmers and ranchers may escape serious damage in today’s financial crunch if they pay careful attention the cash flow needs, a University of Idaho agricultural economist said.