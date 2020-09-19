Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 19, 2000
In a rare high-scoring affair, the Lewiston Bengals and Pullman Greyhounds battled to a 5-5 draw in girls’ high soccer action at Lewiston’s Walker Field on Monday.
Sept. 19, 1980
The Nez Perce County Fair had “just about everything” at the fairgrounds at Lewiston on Thursday to please thousands of visitors and displayers.
———
The Potlatch Corp. successfully completed the pre-startup cleaning and inspection of its new waste wood power boiler Wednesday night, and a company official expressed appreciation for “the patience and understanding” of nearby residents who put up with the noise.