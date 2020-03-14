Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 14, 2000
The Nez Perce County Historical Society at Lewiston has been awarded a grant of nearly $7,000 by the Idaho Humanities Council. The historical society will use the $6,964 grant to develop artifact exhibits and photographic panels for the museum’s main entry in the historic Marshall House. The exhibits will depict the cultural development of the Nez Perce County area from the time the Corps of Discovery passed through until the Civil War.
———
Washington State University has been awarded $2.3 million from the Dow Chemical Co. and Dow AgroSciences to help develop new uses for oilseed plants and open possible new markets for farmers.
March 14, 1980
BOISE — A bill designed to help revitalize downtown Lewiston was endorsed Thursday by the House Business Committee and sent to the full House for consideration.