Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 24, 1999
No applications have been filed at Culdesac for the four open city council positions, according to Susan L. Olmstead, Culdesac city clerk.
———
POCATELLO — The Idaho Board of Education voted Thursday to include $1.15 million in its budget request to the Legislature for exiting standards assessment.
Sept. 24, 1979
The regional U.S. Department of Agriculture research program at Washington State University has released a red-seeded lentil called Red Chief.
———
Lewiston has been selected as a model city for a $5,700 planning grant from the Idaho Office of Energy to study the relationship between energy conservation and land use in Idaho.