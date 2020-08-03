Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 3, 2000
Lewiston bodybuilder Janet Kaufman will leave this morning for Las Vegas to compete in the USAs, one of the top amateur events in the sport.
Lewis-Clark State College’s interim president, Niel T. Zimmerman, is considering applying for the permanent job.
Aug. 3, 1980
PIERCE — Robby Brown, the 15-year-old snoose-spitting sensation, took blue-ribbon honors in Saturday’s Pierce 1860 Days tobacco-spitting contest when he propelled a chaw of Copenhagen 27 feet, 7 inches.
Construction is well under way on the 25,000-square-foot addition to the Lewiston Center. Space for 15 to 20 small shops will be available in front of The Bon and J.C. Penney when the project is completed later this year.