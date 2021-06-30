Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 30, 2001
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and many communities in the region have festivities planned to celebrate the nation’s 226th birthday Wednesday, and temperatures are expected to be just as hot as the celebrations this Fourth of July.
———
Hope is again blooming for the Camas Prairie RailNet line from Spalding to Grangeville as Preservation Idaho has come to the aid of those interested in saving the line.
June 30, 1981
An 8-acre ravine that threads its way through the gray area separating downtown from Lewiston Orchards has been deeded to the Idaho Park Foundation by Donald Modie.
———
COLFAX — The days of crop dusters landing their airplanes wherever they please are over in Whitman County.