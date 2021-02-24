Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 24, 2001
Lewiston’s Ed Harrich has been named the District 1 volunteer of the year by the Idaho State Youth Soccer Association.
BOISE — The House, without debate, gave final legislative approval Friday to a measure designating the third Saturday in June as “Juneteenth National Freedom Day” in honor of black Idahoans.
Feb. 24, 1981
PULLMAN — The Palouse Empire Concert Series, apparently a victim of economic conditions and budget woes at Washington State Univeristy, will end after this season and 25 years of bringing name entertainment to Pullman.
Land north of the Clearwater River is more likely to be developed for light industry than heavy industry, a feasibility study for a North Lewiston Industrial District indicates.