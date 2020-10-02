Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 2, 2000
NEZPERCE — A combine demolition derby finished off the Lewis County Fair’s list of events with a bang and the sound of crumpling metal Sunday.
Vinicius Vieira defeated Lewis-Clark State teammate Dermot O’Grady for the men’s title Sunday in the ITA Pacific Northwest tennis tournament at Lewis-Clark State.
Oct. 2, 1980
PULLMAN — Washington State University will lose $1.8 million in state revenues for the 1980-81 school year as a result of a budget holdback ordered by Gov. Dixy Lee Ray.
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Lon Freeberg, administrator of Tri-State Convalescent Center in Clarkston, has been elected president of the Washington State Health Facilities Association.