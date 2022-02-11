Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 11, 2002
PULLMAN — The Palouse Regional Crisis Line has a new director and may have weathered the worst of a financial crisis of its own. The crisis line received or made 23,000 calls during the last fiscal year, says Stephen Bonnar, the new full-time director.
PHOENIX — The Lewis-Clark State College baseball team slugged seven home runs to blast Grand Canyon University 17-2 on Sunday.
Feb. 11, 1982
The weather station at Lewiston Airport again is scheduled for closure, the National Weather Service announced Wednesday, but the word came as no surprise.
MOSCOW — Computer classes at the University of Idaho have nearly run out of alloted computer time, and are on the verge of closing down, says the chairman of the new Department of Computer Sciences, Joe Thomas.