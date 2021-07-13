Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 13, 2001
An attempt to place a moratorium on construction of telecommunications towers in Lewiston has failed, not for lack of a majority but for lack of authority.
July 13, 1981
PULLMAN — A new smut-resistant variety of soft, white winter wheat has been developed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture at Pullman.
———
KAMIAH — Charlie’s Chevron of Weippe and Pierce won the fourth annual Wa-ya-yas women’s softball tournament Sunday by thumping the Wa-ya-yas Eagles 10-7 in the title game.
2001
———
ENTERPRISE, Ore. — Officials from the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area on Saturday at Enterprise. The recreation area was established by Congress on Dec. 31, 1975, and the main dedication ceremony was held at Hatpoint Overlook on July 31, 1976.