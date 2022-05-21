Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 21, 2002
A grant for $87,000 will help design and build a fuel break to stop fires along the lower half of Bryden Canyon Road, Lewiston Urban Forester Michael Bowman said Monday.
———
A downtown Lewiston revitalization plan is expected to be in draft form in less than a month and to the Lewiston City Council before the Fourth of July. The recommendation from a group of mostly downtown business people will include the resurrection of a group similar to the old Port City Action Corp, that closed its doors in 1994, Don Brigham told the council.
May 21, 1982
PULLMAN — Pullman school district kindergarteners who would have attended Edison Elementary School in the fall will go to class in the basement of the Gladish school building, a result of action taken Thursday night by the Pullman School Board.
———
MOSCOW — Competition gets under way today for about 1,000 athletes from throughout Idaho at the 1982 Special Olympic State Games at the University of Idaho campus.