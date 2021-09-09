Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 9, 2001
POCATELLO — A grant of more than $300,000 will allow Idaho State University to expand its graduate nursing education program.
———
CHENEY — Clarkston junior Darrah Hocum led start to finish in winning the girls’ race in the Blackhawk Invitational high school cross country meet Saturday. Hocum covered the 2½-mile course in 15 minutes 54.5 seconds to easily win the race, which served as the season opener for the Bantams.
Sept. 9, 1981
The Lewiston Roundup Association’s rodeos will be held at a new site between Tammany School and a Washington Water Power Co. substation in Lower Tammany in 1982 and later years.
———
A change in the makeup of unit trains — those carrying one cargo to a single destination — may have some effect on the Port of Lewiston by the first of the year, Port Manager Carl C. Moore told commission members Tuesday.