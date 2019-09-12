Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...

Sept. 12, 1999

MOSCOW — Hobbytown USA has relocated in the Palouse Empire Mall to take advantage of a larger storefront.

———

Ron Shows, a biology and anatomy teacher at Lewiston High School, is the Lewiston School District teacher of the year.

Sept. 12, 1979

ASOTIN — The Asotin-Anatone School Board rejected three bids Monday for remodeling the grade school and considered going to the electorate for a bond issue early next year to help finance the project.

Tags

Recommended for you