Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 12, 1999
MOSCOW — Hobbytown USA has relocated in the Palouse Empire Mall to take advantage of a larger storefront.
———
Ron Shows, a biology and anatomy teacher at Lewiston High School, is the Lewiston School District teacher of the year.
Sept. 12, 1979
ASOTIN — The Asotin-Anatone School Board rejected three bids Monday for remodeling the grade school and considered going to the electorate for a bond issue early next year to help finance the project.