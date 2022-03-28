Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 28, 2002
The Wallowa Whitman National Forest is planning to charge a user fee on the Snake River in Hells Canyon perhaps as soon as next year.
———
Resurfacing of a portion of Snake River Avenue could begin by the end of April after four bids came in lower than the engineering estimate, John Watson, a Lewiston city engineer, said Wednesday.
March 28, 1982
SAN DIEGO — Paced by another strong pitching performance from Rich Medina, the Lewis-Clark State baseball team captured the Sun Lite baseball tournament in San Diego Saturday as the Warriors mowed down the U.S. Internatinal 10-0 in the championship game.
———
John Watson, a retired lieutenant colonel with the British military government at Berlin, West Germany, will discuss "Policing in West Germany" at Lewis-Clark State College on Monday night.