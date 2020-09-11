Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 11, 2000
PATAHA — After canceling an appearance at Clarkston on Sunday, Republican candidate for Washington governor John Carlson rolled into Pataha on the heels of a late-summer rainstorm.
———
Australian bareback and saddle bronc rider Scott Johnston was named the all-around cowboy of the 66th Lewiston Roundup at the conclusion of the three-day show Sunday.
Sept. 11, 1980
PULLMAN — Henry Rono, holder of four world records, says he’s planning to return to Washington State University for another year.
———
Plans for a proposed public transit system in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley are in a holding pattern, awaiting state funds with which to hire a consultant, the chairman of a regional bus subcommittee says.