Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 4, 2000
BOISE — Legislation protecting separate school funding for schools in the Grangeville, Orofino, Whitepine and Cassia County school districts won the unanimous endorsement of the Senate Education Committee on Friday.
———
PULLMAN — Washington State Senior Associate Athletic Director Marcia Saneholtz will begin duties Monday as interim AD.
March 4, 1980
PULLMAN — Getting warmed up for their first trip to the NCAA basketball tournament since 1941, the Washington State Cougars will find out today what time they depart by air for the Mideast Regionals. It could be tonight or sometime Wednesday.
———
Plans for recognition of the Tsceminicum sculpture completed last year by Nancy Dreher at the confluence of the Clearwater and Snake rivers were discussed Monday by the Waterways Committee of the Greater Lewiston Chamber of Commerce.