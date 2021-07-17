Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 17, 2001
ASOTIN — The fate of an interpretive center planned for Clarkston may end up in the hands of federal lawmakers. The Army Corps of Engineers, Asotin County officials and the local bicentennial committee want to build an interpretive center to commemorate the bicentennial of the Lewis and Clark Corps of Discovery.
———
MOSCOW — Come next fall, the streets at the University of Idaho will no longer be free. The Moscow City Council Monday approved a university plan to implement a one-year pilot program allowing the UI to charge for curbside parking on some campus streets.
July 17, 1981
COLFAX — A $35,000 road construction project will be undertaken by the Port of Whitman County if the county commissioners will agree to accept the road when it is completed.
———
PULLMAN — Ray “Skip” Molitor, the junior varsity basketball coach at Washington State University this past season, has been named as assistant coach at the University of Santa Clara.