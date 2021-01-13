Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 13, 2001
A delegation from the Nez Perce Tribe will be in Washington, D.C., next week to attend a gaming conference discussing the 107th Congress and to attend some inaugural events.
Artificial noisemakers will no longer be allowed at any Idaho High School Activities Association events in District II, Bill LaMunyan, the district secretary, said in a news release.
Jan. 13, 1981
The Lewiston High School band will be visiting the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz and Fisherman’s Wharf instead of Washington, D.C., sites as part of a band trip to substitute for the canceled Inaugural Day performance.
BOISE — Idaho’s fish and game commissioners will oppose any additional to the hydro-electric generating power at Dworshak Dam unless the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can prove the additons will enhance the fish run on the Clearwater River.