Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 25, 1999
The United States Marine Band played to a capacity house Sunday afternoon at Lewiston High School’s Booth Hall.
Oct. 25, 1979
Alan Defler, who helped develop management plans for north central Idaho wilderness and rivers, has been named the first project manager for the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area.
———
Anne Hirsbrunner and teammate Marlene Fuchs took all the honors Wednesday night in women’s doubles classic bowling at Imperial Bowl.