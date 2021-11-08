Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 8, 2001
PULLMAN — The mood was light at Pullman Memorial Hospital Wednesday morning. After years of disappointment, the hospital finally succeeded in passing an $8.2 million bond Tuesday that will help build a new hospital for the city.
With the holidays just around the corner, about 390 employees at Potlatch Corp.'s Clearwater Lumber Plant in Lewiston have learned they won't be working for about two weeks in November and December.
Nov. 8, 1981
Asotin County is recognized in a newly published paperback book called "Donkeys Can't Sleep in Bathtubs and Other Crazy Laws."
The Nez Perce County Historical Society had a somewhat disappointing turnout for its antique show and sale Friday and Saturday, but netted about $720 to pad its contingency fund for the Luna House Museum at Lewiston.