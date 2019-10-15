Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 15, 1999
MOSCOW — Oracle Corp. will donate $3.2 million worth of computer software to the University of Idaho’s computer science department, UI officials said.
Oct. 15, 1979
Lewiston is almost certain to be the site of one of seven regional work release centers proposed recently by the Idaho Department of Corrections for consideration by the 1980 Legislature.
PHOENIX — Auttis Marr Mullins, dean of the College of Agriculture at the University of Idaho, has joined the Armour Fresh Meat Co. while on a six-month sabbatical leave from the university.