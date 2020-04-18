Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 18, 2000
The Lewiston High School tennis team swept its season series with rival Clarkston, posting a 10-2 victory in a make-up match Monday at the Lewiston courts.
Whitney J. Pugh assumed responsibilities at Lewis-Clark State College this week as its new budget director.
April 18, 1980
President Jimmy Carter won the Idaho Democratic caucuses Thursday night and will recieve eight of the state’s 17 delegates to the Democratic National Convention.