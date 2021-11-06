Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 6, 2001
BOISE — A $3.5 million J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Foundation grant will enable the state Department of Education and 15 school districts to launch an innovative school information system.
———
PULLMAN — Washington State free safety Lamont Thompson, who made four interceptions last week against UCLA, was named one of 12 semifinalists Monday for the Jim Thorpe Award, presented annually to the nation’s top defensive back.
Nov. 6, 1981
MOSCOW — If the U.S. Department of Agriculture agrees with Gov. John Evans that Latah County is a farm disaster area, farmers who lost crops this year could be in line for federal low-interest loans.
———
Roger E. Nelson, 35, a native of Anatone, has returned to Asotin County as a Washington State Patrol Trooper to serve Asotin and Garfield counties.