Aug. 24, 2000
BOISE — Idaho Department of Fish and Game fisheries biologists had predicted at least 100 sockeye would return to the Sawtooth Basin this year, and the figure so far stands at 165.
Potlatch Corp. is shutting down operations indefinitely at its Jaype plywood plant near Pierce, idling all of its 215 salaried and hourly employees.
Aug. 24, 1980
OROFINO — Vision Art Center, which houses the offices of Arthur G. Osterberg and Crystal Optical, has opened in what used to be the Burlington Northern Railroad’s section house at Riverside and Michigan avenues.
MOSCOW — University of Idaho administrators have decided not to warn the some 8,000 students returning for the fall semester about the dangers of volcanic ash, preferring instead to wait until — and if — another fallout from Mount St. Helens occurs.