July 13, 2000
Blue Mountain Academy, a small private school, and the Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute were given the go-ahead for new ventures by the Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission Wednesday night.
MOSCOW — Chip McPhee has been hired by the University of Idaho Department of Athletics as the Assistant Athletic Director for Development serving the Seattle-Portland region.
July 13, 1980
After 36 years as a beautician in two different shops in two towns, Mildred Hogue is retiring for the second time.
One of the people who paused to watch the whirring little steam engine Cecil Scott of Lewiston brought down to show off to the Crazy Days crowds at Lewiston Saturday commented, “You know, when I was a kid, there used to be a lot of these.”