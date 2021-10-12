Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 12, 2001
The Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended that cellular towers be limited to commercial and industrial areas in Lewiston. The decision was made at Wednesday’s commission meeting.
———
William Johnson’s book, “Out of the Ruins,” has been named Idaho Book of the Year by the Idaho Library Association at the group’s annual conference in Pocatello. Johnson teaches English at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston and was Idaho Writer in Residence for three years.
Oct. 12, 1981
Idaho’s 1980 potato crop brought farmers a record $451 million in income, the Idaho Crop and Livestock Reporting Service says.
———
Rick Robinson, a member of the Clarkston High School Future Farmers of America chapter, has won the right to compete in the national FFA livestock judging contest at Kansas City, Mo.