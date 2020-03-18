Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 18, 2000
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — Senior shortstop Shawn Stevenson hit a two-out, two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning while freshman Stefan Bailie added a pair of home runs as Washington State defeated Cal State-Northridge 6-2 Friday afternoon in a nonconference game at Matador Field.
———
KENNEWICK — Under a judge’s orders, the Department of Ecology has begun making rules that could force cities, corporations and farmers to begin metering the water they use, a spokeswoman said Friday.
March 18, 1980
Crowded classrooms in the Tammany School and declining enrollments in the Lewiston School District may mean the transfer of about 80 Tammany school students into Sacajawea Junior High School next year.
———
The Lewiston Lions Club, chartered Feb. 24, 1930, will observe its 50th anniversary as an affiliate of the Lions International with a banquet Wednesday night at the Lewiston Elks Temple.