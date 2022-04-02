Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 2, 2002
ASOTIN — Asotin County officials agreed Monday to go for $3.7 million in federal funding in a last-ditch effort to build an interpretive center in Clarkston.
ASOTIN — Potlatch junior right-hander Rob Kerns tossed a masterful one-hitter in the Loggers’ 10-0 blanking of Asotin on Monday in a nonleague high school baseball game called in the fifth by the 10-run rule. Kerns struck out 10 Panthers and did not walk a batter for Potlatch, which improved to 4-3 overall.
April 2, 1982
The Washington Water Power Company wants out of the water business. The Spokane-based company has announced its intention to sell its intention to sell its water supply system to General Waterworks Corp. of Philadelphia, Pa., for approximately $8 million.
Most of Clarkston’s electric power was out for 50 minutes Thursday night, after a Lewiston man’s car knocked over a power pole in the 1400 block of Bridge Street, causing the electric line’s fuse to blow out.