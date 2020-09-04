Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 4, 2000
The Asotin County Conservation District will no longer handle the permitting program for cereal and noncereal agricultural field burning.
———
Less pay, relocation and career changes are some of the realities facing about 100 salaried employees laid off from Potlatch Corp.’s Lewiston plant.
Sept. 4, 1980
Lewiston rodeo fans can expect the best Roundup ever, rodeo announcer Bob Chambers told a Lewiston Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Town Meeting on Wednesday.
———
COLFAX — The 1980 edition of the Palouse Empire Fair opens today with nearly 27,000 people expected on the Whitman County Fairgrounds through Sunday to view what is billed as one of the top agricultural fairs in Washington.