Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 27, 2001
COTTONWOOD — Playing at home on Senior Night, the Prairie Pirates wrapped up an undefeated regular season Friday night with a 64-23 Central Idaho League girls’ basketball victory over Timberline of Pierce-Weippe.
———
ASOTIN — Home on the range may have harmonized in the early days of the West, but residents and cattle ranchers in Asotin County aren’t singing the same tune anymore. For residents along the Snake River south of Asotin, “Git along little dogie” now means get off the road and out of my yard.
Feb. 27, 1981
The nursing shortage that has forced St. Joseph’s Hospital to operate at something less than capacity the last three months is over, according to the hospital’s director of nursing.
———
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Capping the best season in University of Idaho basketball history, the Vandals defeated Northern Arizona 74-65 Thursday night and earned the right to be the host for next weekend’s Big Sky Conference playoffs.