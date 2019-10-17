Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 17, 1999
The Paul Graham era at Washington State officially began Saturday when the new Cougar basketball coach ran his team through a pair of two-hour practice sessions at Pullman.
———
The new Granite Lake RV Park on the Snake River shoreline in Clarkston is scheduled to open Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Oct. 17, 1979
High school football coaches and police officials at Lewiston and Clarkston said Tuesday that an abrupt end to the traditional annual football contest between the two towns’ high schools may be the only way to end the kind of vandalism and fighting that surrounded this year’s game.
———
With the shortage of fuel making operation of the family auto more expensive, the possibility of establishing a public transportation system is becoming more attractive, Steve McCoy told the Lewiston-Clarkston Central Labor Council Monday night.