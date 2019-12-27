Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 27, 1999
YAKIMA — For much of this century, Red Delicious has been the apple of our collective eyes. And that’s part of its problem. “The public has demanded a redder and redder Red Delicious,” said Bob Norton, a retired Washington State University pomologist and tree fruit consultant.
———
MOSCOW — The Alturas Technology Park was named after a pristine lake near Sun Valley. But the waters are anything but clear for Moscowans who wonder why a law firm was allowed to build in the technology park.
Dec. 27, 1979
PULLMAN — Celia Banks, director of programs for women at Washington State University, has been named as one of 80 women to watch in the 1980s by Ms. magazine.
———
ASOTIN — Asotin County commissioners on Wednesday appointed Russell Boggan, of the Grand Ronde River Canyon, and Walter Ellis, of Clarkston, to the Area Agency on Aging Council.