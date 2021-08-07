Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 7, 2001
Boaters using Snake River beaches on the Idaho side of the river are being greeted with signs warning them to pack out their trash or face future regulations.
KAMIAH — The future of the region’s swimming pools is again being tested, this time in Kamiah, where officials are trying to find a way to finance operation of what has become a money pit.
Aug. 7, 1981
PULLMAN — Robert Redford will deliver the annual president’s convocation at Washington State University this fall, it was announced Thursday.
SANDPOINT — Jef Shafer broke out of his recent pitching slump by tossing a two-hitter to give the Lewis-Clark Twins a 15-1 decision over Moscow in the opening game of the Northern Division American Legion baseball tournament Thursday.