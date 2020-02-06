Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 6, 2000
SPOKANE — Potlatch Corp.’s senior vice president of finance is retiring after 33 years with the company. Sandra T. Powell, 56, who was also the company’s chief financial officer, had experience in almost every aspect of Potlatch’s financial operation.
OROFINO — More than 25 new books on tape will be available each month at the Orofino and Weippe public libraries as part of a statewide program.
Feb. 6, 1980
It’s on to the Class B District 9 girls’ basketball championship game for unbeaten Pomeroy following the Pirates’ 54-25 ambush of Washtucna on Tuesday night in the district playoffs at Asotin.
Trucks and buses will be limited to 30 mph on all Nez Perce County roads under the jurisdiction of the county road department, effective this morning.