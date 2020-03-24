Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 24, 2000
On a day when the wind swirled about the 72-par Clarkston Golf and Country Club course, the Lewiston Bengal boys swept past the Clarkston Bantams 320-346 in an 18-hole golf clash of river rivals.
———
BOISE — The Senate Education Committee on Thursday night endorsed legislation enabling the state to close schools with imminent safety hazards if the hazard could cause death or serious physical harm before it’s fixed.
March 24, 1980
Lewis-Clark State College met Lewis & Clark College for a Sunshine Classic baseball tournament title Sunday, but while the names of the two teams are similar, it was about the only thing that was.
———
The City of Kamiah has received the final payment for additions to the city park. The final $1,678.87 came last week from the U.S. Department of Interior’s Land and Water Conservation Fund.