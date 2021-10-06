Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 6, 2001
Donald G. Perry has resigned as Clarkston’s fire chief to take a new job. He has been hired as fire chief of Walla Walla Fire District No. 5.
———
COTTONWOOD — The Historical Museum at St. Gertrude has received a grant of nearly $14,000 from the Idaho Governor’s Lewis and Clark Trail Committee to help prepare the museum for the Lewis and Clark Bicentennial commemoration in 2003 to 2006.
Oct. 6, 1981
The Lewiston City Council directed its library board to pursue the possibility of consolidating its two branch libraries into one during Monday night’s abbreviated council meeting at City Hall.
———
PULLMAN — Washington State University will have to trim its enrollment by 1,200 students next semester if Gov. John Spellman’s proposed 10.1 percent cut is enforced, the school’s academic vice president and provost said Monday.