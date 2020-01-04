Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 4, 2000
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho College of Forestry, Wildlife and Range Sciences will begin the 21st century with a new name — the College of Natural Resources.
———
Lewiston Mayor Jeff Nesset was elected to a second two-year term as head of the Lewiston City Council on Monday night, but the council chose a new mayor pro tem, Kevin C. Poole.
Jan. 4, 1980
Lewiston artist Jack Schuller opens a monthlong exhibition Sunday at the Valley Art Center in Clarkston.
———
Clarkston is at Pullman and Lewiston at Moscow tonight as the four Quad Cities high schools open their league boys’ basketball schedules.