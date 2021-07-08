Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 8, 2001
ELK RIVER — A getaway for most, Elk River became a destination this weekend as members of the Stateline Outboard Racing Association stirred up Elk Creek Reservoir with hydroplanes traveling as fast as 100 miles per hour.
Dr. Stamey English, a Lewiston physician, has been named Family Physician of the Year by the Idaho Academy of Family Physicians.
July 8, 1981
Republic Airline’s two new early morning flights out of Lewiston are working as planned by feeding passengers into the company’s nationwide system. But passenger loads haven’t grown as fast as anticipated, Don R. Cooper, Republic district sales manager at Boise, said Tuesday.
WASHINGTON — John W. Mannschreck, 20, of Lewiston, is currently serving a seven-week term in Washington, D.C., as an intern with the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which is chaired by Sen. James McClure, R-Idaho.