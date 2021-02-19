Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 19, 2001
US Bank and the Idaho Department of Lands are offering grants to Idaho cities to help celebrate Arbor Day and educate people about the benefits of tree planting.
PULLMAN — An all-day grand opening celebration will be held Thursday for the almost-month-old, 160,000-square-foot Student Recreation Center at Washington State University.
Feb. 19, 1981
Abhe & Svoboda Inc., a Minnesota firm, is the apparent low bidder in the latest effort to seal a 236-foot-long crack in Dworshak Dam on the North Fork of the Clearwater River.
PULLMAN — Spokane quarterback Mark Rypien made it official Wednesday as he signed a letter of intent to attend Washington State University.