May 16, 2000
KENDRICK — Dale Hedman, a former professor of military science at the University of Idaho, has been hired as the new Kendrick High School principal.
MOSCOW — Former San Jose State University offensive line coach Tim Drevno has joined the University of Idaho football staff in the same capacity, UI coach Tom Cable announced Monday.
May 16, 1980
Potlatch Corp. has purchased a 115-mile section of the old Milwaukee Road in the St. Maries area for $4.5 million.
Rex Tolman, a Lewis-Clark State College education professor, was elected chairman of the Lewiston Traffic Committee on Thursday.